“Seth R. Mahoney charged with murder of 3-year-old victim in Sidney” : 21-year-old Seth R. Mahoney charged with murder of 3-year-old child in Sidney

A 21-year-old man in Sidney has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder in connection with the death of a 3-year-old child. Medics were called to a residence early Saturday morning where they found the child deceased. The child’s body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office where it was determined that the cause of death was from multiple internal and external injuries. Seth R. Mahoney, who lives at the residence, was arrested and charged with the murder of the child. The investigation is ongoing.

News Source : WHIO Staff

