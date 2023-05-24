21-Year-Old University of New Mexico Football Player Jaden Hullaby Passes Away

University of New Mexico Football Player Jaden Hullaby Dead at 21

The University of New Mexico football community is mourning the loss of Jaden Hullaby, a 21-year-old student-athlete who passed away on June 4, 2021. Hullaby was a redshirt freshman running back for the Lobos.

Early Life and Football Career

Hullaby was born on February 14, 2000, in Dallas, Texas. He attended Bishop Dunne Catholic School where he was a standout football player. During his senior year, he rushed for 1,483 yards and 18 touchdowns, earning him a three-star recruit rating by ESPN.

Hullaby committed to the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) in December 2018 but ultimately signed with the University of New Mexico in December 2019. He redshirted his first season with the Lobos, and 2020 was his first year of eligibility.

Cause of Death

Details surrounding Hullaby’s death have not been released. The University of New Mexico Athletic Department released a statement saying, “We are deeply saddened by the news of Jaden’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jaden’s family, friends, teammates, and coaches during this difficult time.”

Tributes and Remembrances

The University of New Mexico Football Twitter account posted a tribute to Hullaby, saying, “Our hearts are broken after learning of the passing of Jaden Hullaby. Jaden was an amazing young man and a great teammate. He will be deeply missed.”

Many of Hullaby’s teammates and coaches also shared their condolences on social media. Head coach Danny Gonzales tweeted, “Our hearts are shattered. We will miss you Jaden. Rest in peace young man.”

Conclusion

Jaden Hullaby’s passing is a tragic loss for the University of New Mexico football community. He will be remembered as an exceptional athlete and a great teammate. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

