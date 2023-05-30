Juan Moreno Alonso : 21-Year-Old Victim Of Fatal Livermore Crash Identified

A fatal, four-vehicle collision that occurred early Thursday morning on I-580 in Livermore has claimed the life of a 21-year-old Concord man, according to the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau and the California Highway Patrol. The victim, Juan Moreno Alonso, was driving a Ford Mustang that crashed into a Ford F-350 pickup truck around 3:30 a.m. in the far left lane of the highway near the First Street exit. The collision occurred when a Chevrolet pickup truck, allegedly traveling over the speed limit, attempted to change lanes but was unable to brake, crashing into the right passenger door of the Mustang. The truck’s rear was then hit by a passing Ford Expedition. Moreno Alonso likely died when the Chevy hit his Mustang. The Chevy driver suffered a broken knee and ankle, but no one else was injured. All eastbound lanes of 580 were closed until about 7 a.m. Bay City News contributed to this report.

News Source : Michael Wittner

