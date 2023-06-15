21-Year-Old Vivian Byrd Passes Away: Remembering Her Life as a TikTok Star and Echo Theater Company PDX Student in New Haven CT

Vivian Byrd, Echo Theater Company PDX Student and TikTok Sensation, Passes Away at 21

Vivian Byrd, a beloved member of the New Haven, CT community and a rising star on TikTok, passed away at the age of 21. She was also a student at the Echo Theater Company PDX, where she pursued her passion for the performing arts.

Vivian was known for her infectious personality, her love of dance, and her incredible talent as a performer. Her TikTok videos, which showcased her unique style and sense of humor, had amassed a large following online.

Despite her young age, Vivian had already made a significant impact on those around her. She was deeply loved by her family, friends, and fellow students at the Echo Theater Company PDX.

Vivian’s passing is a tragic loss for all who knew her. She will be remembered for her kindness, her creativity, and her unwavering spirit. Her legacy will live on through the memories she leaves behind.

