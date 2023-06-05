21-year-old youth murdered by girl’s relative in Coimbatore

“Vignesh” as the focus keyword. : Youth murdered by girlfriend’s relative in Coimbatore

A 21-year-old man named V. Prasanth visited his girlfriend’s home in Chettipalayam near Coimbatore at midnight on Sunday to celebrate her birthday, but was tragically killed by one of the girl’s relatives. The victim and the 18-year-old girl had been in a relationship for some time, which was known to both families. However, the girl’s father stopped letting her use his phone to communicate with Prasanth, causing him and his friends to visit her house in person. The group, who were under the influence of alcohol, climbed over a wall to enter the compound and knocked on the door. The girl’s father and her mother’s cousin, M. Vignesh, refused to let them in, and an argument ensued, which resulted in Vignesh attacking Prasanth with a sickle. The victim’s friends attempted to take him to the hospital on a scooter, but it ran out of petrol, and he was eventually pronounced dead at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Vignesh was arrested the following day by the Chettipalayam police.

News Source : The_Hindu

