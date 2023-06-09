Clydarius Wilson : 22-year-old Clydarius Wilson identified as victim in Hattiesburg shooting

The individual who was shot and killed in Hattiesburg early on Thursday morning has been identified, according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem. The deceased person has been identified as Clydarius Wilson, a 22-year-old from Kosciusko, Mississippi, and their next of kin have been notified. Wilson was found dead with a gunshot wound when Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) officers responded to the 800 block of North 28th Avenue at approximately 3:30 a.m. A man was taken into custody at the scene, and as the investigation progressed, it was discovered that the incident occurred due to an attempted auto-burglary by the deceased person, according to HPD. More information will be provided as the story develops. To receive more news from WDAM 7, click here to subscribe to their newsletter. All rights reserved. Copyright 2023 WDAM.

News Source : https://www.wdam.com

