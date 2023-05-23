Jasmine Reed – victim name : 22-year-old Jasmine Reed dies after being struck by vehicle in Columbus

A Forest Park woman, 22, passed away on Monday following a collision with a vehicle while crossing a street in Columbus almost two months ago, according to local and state reports. Jasmine Reed was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital after the incident on March 24, as stated by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Reed reportedly admitted to a police officer at the scene that she was running late and attempted to cross West Henderson Road despite the pedestrian “don’t walk” sign being displayed, according to a state crash report. Her statement was captured on the officer’s body camera, the report notes. Reed was taken to a Columbus hospital for treatment for a head laceration.

Read Full story : 22-year-old Forest Park woman dies nearly 2 months after vehicle hits her in Columbus /

News Source : https://www.fox19.com

Columbus pedestrian accident Forest Park fatal collision Vehicular manslaughter Columbus Wrongful death lawsuit Forest Park Columbus hit and run incident