22-year-old man allegedly killed by girlfriend in Wagholi, Anuja Mahesh Panhale identified as accused

Yashwant Ashok Munde – focus keyword : 22-year-old man Yashwant Ashok Munde allegedly killed by girlfriend Anuja Mahesh Panhale in Wagholi

Police officials reported that a dispute between a 22-year-old man and his girlfriend led to his alleged murder in the early hours of Monday in Wagholi. The victim, Yashwant Ashok Munde, was residing in a rented flat in Wagholi and was studying at Raisoni College with his girlfriend, Anuja Mahesh Panhale (21) from Ahmednagar district. The two were involved in a romantic relationship and had planned to study together at his home on Sunday night. However, an argument occurred, and the altercation escalated, leading the girlfriend to use a sharp knife to repeatedly stab the man, causing fatal wounds. The girlfriend also sustained severe injuries during the incident. The man was rushed to the hospital but declared dead upon arrival. Police have sent the body for post-mortem, and a case has been registered at Lonikand police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway. More news like this can be found on HindustanTimes.com.

Read Full story : Girlfriend stabs boyfriend multiple times over dispute /

News Source : taboolanews.com

Domestic violence Relationship disputes Violent relationships Criminal charges Police investigation