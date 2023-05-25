22-Year-Old Man Identified by DA as Victim of Fatal Shooting in Waltham, Massachusetts: Shelson Jules Obituary

Shelson Jules Obituary: A Life Cut Short

Early Life and Education

Shelson Jules was born on December 4th, 1998, in Haiti. He was the youngest of four siblings and grew up in a close-knit family. He attended school in Haiti before moving to the United States with his family when he was 13 years old. He attended Waltham High School, where he was a standout athlete and popular among his peers.

Personal Life

Shelson had a passion for music and was an aspiring rapper. He was known for his infectious smile and positive energy. He had a large group of friends who loved him dearly and will miss him greatly.

The Tragic Incident

On the night of January 5th, 2021, Shelson Jules was shot and killed in Waltham, Massachusetts. He was only 22 years old. The incident occurred on Middlesex Circle, where Shelson was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, he did not survive his injuries.

DA Identifies Suspect

After an extensive investigation, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office identified the suspect as 22-year-old Nigel Louis. Louis was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder, and illegal possession of a firearm. He is currently being held without bail and is awaiting trial.

Remembering Shelson Jules

Shelson Jules’ death has left a deep void in the hearts of his family and friends. He was a bright and talented young man with a promising future ahead of him. His death is a tragic reminder of the senseless violence that plagues our society. Shelson will be remembered for his kind heart, infectious smile, and the joy he brought to those around him.

Conclusion

Shelson Jules’ death is a heartbreaking loss for his family and the Waltham community. As we mourn his passing, we must also work to prevent future tragedies like this from occurring. We must come together as a society to address the root causes of violence and work towards creating a safer and more just world. Rest in peace, Shelson Jules. You will be deeply missed.

