22-Year-Old Naugatuck Resident, Travis Machnics-Larowe, Identified as Motorcyclist Killed in Crash: Obituary

Travis Machnics-Larowe, 22-year-old Naugatuck Resident, Dies in Motorcycle Accident

Naugatuck police have identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident as Travis Machnics-Larowe, a 22-year-old resident of the town. The accident occurred on Saturday evening, and Machnics-Larowe was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to reports, Machnics-Larowe was riding his motorcycle on Route 63 when he collided with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the accident.

Machnics-Larowe was a popular member of the Naugatuck community, known for his love of motorcycles and his friendly demeanor. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Funeral arrangements for Machnics-Larowe have not yet been announced.

