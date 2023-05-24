Shelson Jules keyword : 22-year-old Shelson Jules identified as victim in Waltham shooting

Authorities have identified the 22-year-old who was shot and killed in Waltham earlier this week. Shelson Jules, 22, of Waltham was found on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds in the area of Lyman Street and Faneuil Road on Monday morning. Despite being taken to the hospital, Jules was pronounced dead. As of now, there have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting, which is still an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Waltham police or Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office.

News Source : Lindsey Thorpe

Waltham Shooting Suspect at Large Boston Crime News Homicide Investigation Police Manhunt