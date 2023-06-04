22-year-old Varun stabbed to death in scuffle over song, 7 arrested

Varun (victim) : 22-year-old Varun stabbed to death in scuffle over song

Police officials have reported that a 22-year-old man named Varun, who hailed from Tarikere of Chikkamagaluru district, was stabbed to death on Saturday night during a brawl over a popular Kannada film song. The incident occurred at a felicitation ceremony that had been organised by supporters of Tarikere Assembly constituency Congress MLA G H Srinivas to celebrate his recent victory in the Assembly election. The scuffle broke out when Varun requested to sing the song, but the prime accused, Kabab Murthy, and his supporters opposed the request and demanded another song. The altercation led to a fight, which resulted in Varun’s death after Murthy allegedly stabbed him with a machete. Murthy and his group fled the scene to Bengaluru following the incident. However, the police were able to arrest seven suspects from a lodge in Bengaluru soon after the incident. The police have registered a case against 12 persons, including the prime accused, under various IPC sections, including murder and unlawful assembly. The investigation is ongoing, and the other five accused are still at large.

News Source : Coovercolly Indresh

