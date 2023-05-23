“22-year-old Victor Nguyen identified as victim swept away in American River”

Victor Nguyen : 22-year-old Victor Nguyen identified as victim in American River drowning incident

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office received a call on April 29th about a young man who was swept away in the American River at the confluence, just two days after their first PSA warning the public about the danger of swimming in the river. Recently, they responded to a body found in the water at Folsom Lake, which was later identified as 22-year-old Victor Nguyen of Antelope, the young man who was swept away in the river in April. The search for the second victim who was swept away on Mother’s Day is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office continues to warn the public to stay out of the river. They offer their condolences to Victor’s family and friends during this difficult time. Source: Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

News Source : The Union

