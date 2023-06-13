23-year-old Brandon Moreno dies in Highway 43 motorcycle accident, girlfriend fights for life

Brandon Moreno – focus keyword : 23-year-old Brandon Moreno killed in California highway accident

A tragic accident on Highway 43 and Dover Ave just north of Hanford left 23-year-old Brandon Moreno dead and his girlfriend fighting for her life. In an emotional interview, Brandon’s mother, Rebecca Moreno, described her son as a gentle giant who loved motorcycles and was a talented mechanic. Brandon was killed when a car crashed into him and his girlfriend while they were traveling north on a motorcycle. Rebecca is now left with the painful question of what her son’s future might have held, including the possibility of him becoming a husband or father. As she struggles to come to terms with her loss, Rebecca hopes that others will learn from her tragedy and be more careful when driving, especially when it comes to watching out for motorcycle riders. A ride in honor of Brandon will be held on Saturday, June 17th at Burris Park, and registration costs $25, including a lunch plate for two.

News Source : ABC30 Fresno

