23-year-old escapes injury after crane part falls on Mumbai huts

Ashutosh Mishra : 23-year-old man injured in crane accident in Mumbai

According to an official, a 23-year-old man sustained minor injuries when a portion of a crane broke at a construction site in Mumbai’s Chembur and fell on a few huts. The incident took place at the Deserva building site in Om Ganesh Nagar, Vashi Naka around 3:45 pm. The crane’s length was about 150 feet, and it fell on two to three huts nearby. Locals reported that five to six people were injured, but officials from the BMC-run Shatabdi Hospital claimed that only one person, identified as Ashutosh Mishra, was admitted with minor injuries. His condition is stable. This news is auto-generated from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff.

News Source : PTI

