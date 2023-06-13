23-year-old Stab Victim from Gandhi Nagar Dies at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital

Posted on June 13, 2023

Gandhi Nagar stabbing victim. : 23-year-old resident of Gandhi Nagar dies after being stabbed in Pallavan Salai

On Monday night, a 23-year-old individual from Gandhi Nagar housing colony close to Pallavan Salai, who was being treated for stab wounds at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, passed away. The news was conveyed through an image featuring the logo of The Hindu publication.

News Source : The_Hindu

