23-year-old student kills grandmother, inspired by web series, dumps body in KRS backwaters: Police

Sulochana (victim) : BCA student allegedly murders grandmother, inspired by web series

According to the police, a 23-year-old BCA student allegedly killed her 75-year-old grandmother, Sulochana, after being ill-treated by her. The student reportedly smothered Sulochana to death, stuffed her body into a sack, and set it on fire, inspired by a recent web series. The incident took place on May 28, and the police found a half-burnt body with no identifiable features in the KRS area two days later. Despite the lack of evidence, the police managed to connect the dots and arrest the student this week. The student’s boyfriend, Purushottam, who was on a delivery duty, was also arrested. The survivor stated that Purushottam knew her for over a year, and they were in a relationship. However, he and his friend, Chetan, assaulted her after making her consume alcohol.

News Source : TNN

