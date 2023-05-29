Tyler Robinson : 23-year-old Tyler Robinson killed in shooting in north St. Louis

The homicide division is requesting information from the public regarding a shooting that occurred in north St. Louis, resulting in the death of 23-year-old Tyler Robinson. The incident was reported at approximately 9:50 pm on Saturday in the 8800 block of Lowell Street, but initially, no evidence was found. However, twenty minutes later, a call was received from a nearby hospital, where Robinson had arrived with injuries from a shooting that occurred just a few blocks from the original location. Despite being transferred to the hospital due to the severity of his injuries, Robinson passed away shortly after. The homicide division is conducting a thorough investigation and urges anyone with information to contact them at 341-444-5371 or provide an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). Resources for victims of crime are also available through various organizations in St. Louis.

Read Full story : 23-year-old man dies at hospital after Saturday night shooting /

News Source : Sam Clancy

Hospital shooting Fatal shooting Young man killed Crime investigation Police inquiry