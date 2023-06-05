23-Year-Old Vincent Berardi Found Deceased in Houston County Forest: Obituary







Obituary of Vincent Berardi

Body of Missing 23-Year-Old Vincent Berardi Found in Houston County Forest

Vincent Berardi, 23, was reported missing on October 1, 2021, after failing to return home from a hiking trip in the Houston County Forest. After an extensive search, his body was found on October 5, 2021, by a search and rescue team.

Vincent was born on June 15, 1998, in Houston, Texas. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in environmental science. Vincent had a passion for nature and spent much of his free time hiking and exploring the outdoors.

He is survived by his parents, John and Susan Berardi, and his younger sister, Emily. A private funeral service will be held for family and close friends on October 10, 2021, at the Houston Memorial Cemetery.

Vincent will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His love for the environment and adventure will be remembered by many.





