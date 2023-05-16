23-Year-Old Woman, Makala Perkins from Grovetown GA, Passes Away in Augusta Shooting: Obituary

Remembering Makala Perkins: A Life Cut Short

Early Life and Education

Makala Perkins was born on June 9, 1998, in Grovetown, Georgia. She was the youngest of three siblings and grew up in a loving and supportive family. Perkins attended Grovetown High School, where she was known for her outgoing personality and her passion for dance.

Personal Life and Hobbies

Perkins was a creative and talented young woman who loved to express herself through dance, art, and fashion. She was always experimenting with new styles and was never afraid to stand out from the crowd. Perkins was also a devoted friend who was always there for the people she cared about.

The Tragic Shooting

On the night of June 16, 2021, Makala Perkins was shot and killed in Augusta, Georgia. She was only 23 years old. The shooting occurred at a residence on Deans Bridge Road, and Perkins was one of several people who were injured in the incident. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The Aftermath

The news of Makala Perkins’ death sent shockwaves throughout the community. Friends and family members were devastated by the loss of such a vibrant and beloved young woman. Perkins’ mother, Tonia Perkins, spoke to the media about her daughter’s death, saying, “My baby was taken away from me for no reason. She was a good person who didn’t deserve this.”

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. Meanwhile, the community has come together to mourn the loss of Makala Perkins and to support her family during this difficult time.

A Legacy of Love and Creativity

Although Makala Perkins’ life was tragically cut short, her legacy will live on through the memories of those who knew and loved her. Perkins will be remembered for her infectious smile, her kind heart, and her creative spirit. She was a young woman who had so much to offer the world, and her loss is deeply felt by everyone who knew her.

Final Thoughts

The death of Makala Perkins is a tragedy that has left a community in mourning. Her life was filled with promise and potential, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. As we remember her life and legacy, let us also work to end the senseless violence that has taken so many young lives in our communities. May Makala Perkins rest in peace, and may her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.

Augusta shooting victim Makala Perkins death Grovetown GA resident killed Young woman fatally shot Makala Perkins obituary and funeral arrangements