23-year-old youth killed in road accident near Chhat Light Point, another seriously injured

Mohali road accident involving 23-year-old victim : 23-year-old youth killed in road accident near Chhat Light Point on Patiala Highway

A tragic incident occurred on Patiala Highway near Chhat Light Point when a trolley abruptly hit its brakes at the roof light point, causing a motorcycle to collide with it. As a result, a 23-year-old man lost his life while another sustained serious injuries. This news has been trending on Samvad News Agency Zirakpur.

News Source : Cassandra

