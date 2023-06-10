24-year-old Black woman shot and killed in Texas, allegedly targeted due to her sexuality

Akira Ross : 24-year-old Black woman shot and killed in Texas due to sexuality

The family and partner of a 24-year-old Black woman who was killed in Texas on June 2nd claim that she was targeted because of her sexuality. Police have confirmed that Akira Ross was killed by a stranger, but cannot confirm whether the incident was a hate crime. Bradley Stanford, a 23-year-old man, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Witnesses claim that the suspect had started making homophobic slurs before shooting Ross outside of a petrol station. Ross’ partner, Tanya, called the police after the suspect allegedly brandished a gun and began making derogatory comments. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Ross’ family, stating that she was shot “for the sole reason of being queer”. Hate crimes have increased in the US in recent years, with a 54% increase in violence against LGBTQ+ people between 2020 and 2021.

Read Full story : Black lesbian shot dead by stranger at gas station /

News Source : Emily Chudy

Black lesbian murder Gas station shooting LGBTQ+ hate crime Justice for black lesbian victim Intersectional violence against LGBTQ+ community