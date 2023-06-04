24-year-old Dalit man allegedly murdered in Nanded district, Maharashtra, 7 arrested

Akshay Bhalerao – focus keyword victim name : 24-year-old Dalit man allegedly murdered in Nanded district

Police in Maharashtra’s Nanded district have arrested seven people in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old Dalit man, Akshay Bhalerao. Bhalerao was allegedly attacked and stabbed to death by a group of men while passing through Bondar Haveli village during the celebrations of Dr Br Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. The incident occurred when the assailants, dancing with swords at a wedding, saw Bhalerao and his brother, Akash, and objected to the celebration of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 in the village. Bhalerao was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead by doctors. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

News Source : Sanskar Tiwari

