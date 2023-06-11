24-year-old dead, suspect Justeen Rakeem Parker identified in Beaufort shooting at hotel party

Justeen Rakeem Parker – focus keyword including suspect name. : 24-year-old dead after hotel party shooting in Beaufort, suspect Justeen Rakeem Parker identified as person of interest

A shooting occurred at a hotel party in Beaufort, resulting in the death of a 24-year-old man. The victim and suspect were acquainted and got into a fight, during which the suspect threatened to shoot the victim multiple times. The victim left in his car and accidentally hit a pedestrian. The suspect then fired multiple shots at the victim’s car until it got stuck on a curb. The victim got out and ran, but the suspect continued to shoot and ultimately killed him. The suspect fled the scene, and a person of interest, Justeen Rakeem Parker, has been identified. Anyone with information on the incident or Parker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Beaufort Police Department.

News Source : Molly Curley

