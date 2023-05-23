“24-year-old Demetrius Jones killed in East Oakland shooting”

Demetrius Jones (suspect/victim name) : Victim named in East Oakland shooting: Demetrius Jones

Demetrius Jones, a 24-year-old Oakland resident, was fatally shot over the weekend in East Oakland. The incident occurred on Bancroft Avenue at 11:46 p.m. on Saturday when an unidentified shooter opened fire on a group of people, including Jones, who were standing outside. A 40-year-old man who was not part of the group was also hit by a stray bullet and sustained injuries. The police have not yet determined the motive for the shooting and have made no arrests. Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers of Oakland, which is offering up to $15,000 in reward money.

News Source : Harry Harris

