24-year-old Lyft passenger found dead in Massachusetts marshland

Dickson Joel De Los Reyes : 24-year-old man found dead after leaving party in Lyft vehicle

Authorities have reported that a 24-year-old man named Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes, who went missing in Massachusetts after leaving a party in a Lyft vehicle, has been discovered dead. According to the Massachusetts State Police, De Los Reyes was last seen entering a rideshare car at 3:42 a.m. on June 11, and the ride was ended 14 minutes later, after which he dialed 911, but the call was disconnected strangely. Police believe the call was made near the American Legion Highway in Revere and that De Los Reyes’ phone was turned off. De Los Reyes’ body was found in a marshland in the city of Revere on Friday night, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a post-mortem examination. The State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County is leading an ongoing investigation into the circumstances of the case, and it is not yet known if foul play is suspected.

News Source : Isabella Ramirez

