24-year-old man charged in Saskatoon shooting of Damien Sanderson

Man charged with murder of Damien Sanderson in Saskatoon shooting

A man, aged 24, has been accused of second-degree murder in relation to the fatal shooting of Damien Sanderson in Saskatoon. The suspect, Shane Thomas, was apprehended on Wednesday, and a brief surveillance video was released by the police showing him allegedly fleeing the area. It is believed that Thomas was familiar with Sanderson, and police also took 15 others into custody from a nearby residence. Two other individuals, a male and a female, were arrested after being seen driving away from the area in a truck. They were apprehended without incident. Thomas was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

