24-year-old man found dead after disappearing in Massachusetts Lyft ride

Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes : 24-year-old man found dead after disappearing in Lyft vehicle in Massachusetts

Authorities have announced that a 24-year-old man who disappeared in Massachusetts after leaving a party in a Lyft vehicle has been discovered dead. Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes’ body was located in a marshland in the city of Revere on Friday night, according to police. De Los Reyes was last seen entering a rideshare car at 3:42 a.m. on June 11. Fourteen minutes later, the Lyft ride was terminated and De Los Reyes dialed 911, but the call strangely disconnected. The State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County is leading an ongoing investigation into the case, and police have not yet indicated whether they suspect foul play.

News Source : Isabella Ramirez

