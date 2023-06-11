Khyber Pakhtunkhwa flooding victims : 25 killed, 145 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: PDMA

An article on the flooding in Sindh province, Pakistan, features an image of the devastating aftermath. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of KP has reported that 25 people have died and 145 others have been injured due to rain-related incidents in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. Bannu district experienced the highest number of casualties with 15 people dead and 100 others injured, while Lakki Marwat district reported five deaths and 42 injuries. Karak district had four fatalities and one injury, and Dera Ismail Khan district suffered one death and two injuries. The PDMA revealed that 17 males, one female and seven children were among the fatalities. Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif offered his condolences to the victims’ families and instructed the National Disaster Management Authority and local authorities of KP to provide relief in the affected areas.

News Source : The Business Standard

Rain-related incidents in NW Pakistan Natural disasters in Pakistan Floods in NW Pakistan Disaster management in Pakistan Safety measures during rainy season in Pakistan