25-year-old Anthony Mendoza drowns after jumping into water channel

Anthony Mendoza : 25-year-old Anthony Mendoza drowns in Lake Villa water channel

A young man from Kenosha, Wisconsin, lost his life on June 4 after diving into a water channel just north of Petite Lake in Lake Villa. The Lake County Sheriff’s Marine Unit deputies responded to the incident around 1:05 a.m. and searched the Long Channel for several hours with the help of the Lake Villa Fire Protection District and a drone. The man’s body was recovered from the water at around 6:30 a.m. Preliminary investigation suggests that the man was heavily intoxicated, having been seen drinking at a birthday party before returning to a nearby residence and jumping into the water with his clothes on. He was able to swim to shore and remove his wet clothes with the help of a relative, but later jumped into the water again, this time without clothing, and tried to swim across the channel. He went underwater and drowned during his attempt. The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Anthony Mendoza, and the Lake County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that he died from drowning. The incident is currently under investigation.

News Source : Shaw Local News Network

