25-Year-Old Fatally Shot on Waughtown Street today.

A shooting incident at a party in Winston-Salem has resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man, identified as Victor Marin-Figueroa. The police arrived at the scene on Waughtown Street after receiving reports of a shooting at around 3:30 a.m. Marin-Figueroa was found with several gunshot wounds in the front yard and was pronounced dead on-site. The authorities have revealed that both Marin-Figueroa and the suspect were attending the same party when the latter shot and killed the former. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

News Source : Karringtan Harris

Source Link :Waughtown Street shooting leaves 25-year-old dead/