Introduction:

Recently, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the necessity of the Pakistani army in the Kangali region despite having nuclear weapons. The country completed 25 years of nuclear tests, which have undoubtedly strengthened its defense mechanism. However, the presence of a massive army in the Kangali region has led to many questions.

The Nuclear Test:

In 1998, Pakistan conducted its first nuclear test in the Chagai district of Balochistan, making it the seventh nuclear power in the world. The tests were conducted in response to India’s nuclear tests earlier that year. The move was a strategic decision made to strengthen Pakistan’s defense capabilities. The country has since then invested heavily in its nuclear program, making it one of the strongest in the world.

The Presence of a Massive Army:

Despite having a strong nuclear program, Pakistan has maintained a massive army, particularly in the Kangali region. The region is close to the Indian border and has been a hotspot for border tensions between the two countries. The presence of the army is believed to be a deterrent to any potential threats from India. However, many argue that the army’s presence is unnecessary, given that Pakistan has a strong nuclear program.

The Need for a Strong Defense:

While Pakistan’s nuclear program is strong, it is still essential to have a robust defense mechanism. The country faces several security threats, including terrorism and border tensions with India. Moreover, Pakistan is also an ally of China, which is also a nuclear power. China is one of Pakistan’s biggest trade partners and supporters in the international community. However, this alliance has also raised concerns in India and other countries.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, Pakistan’s nuclear program has undoubtedly strengthened its defense mechanism. However, the presence of a massive army in the Kangali region is still necessary to deter potential threats from India. Moreover, Pakistan’s alliance with China has also raised concerns in the international community. Therefore, it is essential for Pakistan to maintain a strong defense mechanism to ensure its security and stability in the region.

