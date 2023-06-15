25th Tragic Bicycle Accident Claims the Life of a Boy in Palm Beach, FL on June 25th, According to Blake Buchbinder







Blake Buchbinder Bike Accident, Palm Beach FL Boy Died In Tragic Bicycle Accident On June

A tragic bicycle accident took place in Palm Beach FL on June, resulting in the death of a young boy named Blake Buchbinder.According to reports, Blake was riding his bike when he was hit by a vehicle. Despite efforts to save his life, he passed away due to the injuries sustained in the accident.The community has been left heartbroken by the loss of this young life. Our thoughts and prayers are with Blake’s family and friends during this difficult time.