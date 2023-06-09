Mahbub Ali accused of drunk driving and killing Abdulheim Esiyok in Manhattan car crash : 26-year-old Mahbub Ali accused of killing young man and injuring four others in Manhattan car crash

On June 4, 2023, Mahbub Ali, a 26-year-old Queens driver, was arrested for allegedly killing one individual and injuring four others in a car crash in Manhattan. Ali was reportedly drunk and crying at the time of his arrest. The victim who died was identified as Abdulheim Esiyok, a 23-year-old man. Ali admitted to drinking all day before getting behind the wheel of his Hyundai Sonata. Assistant District Attorney Taylor Maurer stated that Ali had caused physical injury to four individuals, including two who required surgery. Ali was charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, assault, and driving while intoxicated. Bail was set at $300,000. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized to cover Esiyok’s funeral expenses, raising over $25,500 so far. Prosecutors are investigating whether Ali was attempting to avoid colliding with a bicyclist before the crash. Ali’s defense lawyer, Steven Epstein, called the incident a tragic accident and asked that everyone keep in mind that not all accidents result in criminal responsibility. Ali’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 9, 2023.

News Source : Aaratrika Bal

