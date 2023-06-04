26-year-old man arrested for sexually abusing woman in Ernakulam

Pranav (suspect) : Man arrested for sexually abusing woman and forcing abortion in Idukki

A 26-year-old man named Pranav, son of Karimbolil Ponnachan of 20 Acre, was arrested by Kattappana police on Saturday for sexually abusing a woman from Ernakulam after proposing to marry her. Pranav befriended the woman on Facebook a year ago and started chatting with her. Later, he sexually abused her on the promise of marriage by taking her to lodges in Kattappana, Adimaly, Perumbavoor, Ernakulam, and his house. After she became pregnant, he subjected her to mental and physical torture and forced her to have an abortion. When the woman found out that Pranav was going to marry another woman, she confronted him, and he and his relatives allegedly thrashed her. Pranav was charged with rape and was presented before the Kattapana judicial magistrate. The survivor belongs to the Scheduled Caste. Pranav was hiding after the woman lodged a complaint and was finally nabbed from Thodupuzha.

News Source : TNN

