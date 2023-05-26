“26-year-old man killed in Waterbury, police say”

Waterbury homicide : 26-year-old man killed in Waterbury: Police suspect foul play

According to authorities, a male individual aged 26 lost his life in Waterbury on the evening of Thursday. An image depicting the scene was also included.

Read Full story : VIDEO: Police seek suspect in deadly Waterbury shooting /

News Source : https://www.wkyt.com

Waterbury shooting suspect Police investigation Waterbury shooting Deadly shooting in Waterbury Suspect sought in Waterbury murder Waterbury homicide investigation