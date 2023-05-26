“26-year-old man killed in Waterbury, police say”

“26-year-old man killed in Waterbury, police say”

Posted on May 26, 2023

Waterbury homicide : 26-year-old man killed in Waterbury: Police suspect foul play

According to authorities, a male individual aged 26 lost his life in Waterbury on the evening of Thursday. An image depicting the scene was also included.

News Source : https://www.wkyt.com

  1. Waterbury shooting suspect
  2. Police investigation Waterbury shooting
  3. Deadly shooting in Waterbury
  4. Suspect sought in Waterbury murder
  5. Waterbury homicide investigation
Post Views: 7

Leave a Reply