26-year-old Ocala Man Killed in I-75 Rollover Crash

An Ocala man, aged 26, was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 75 in Marion County early on Wednesday, as per the Florida Highway Patrol. The accident occurred near mile marker 346 in Ocala at approximately 2:50 a.m. According to the crash report, the man was driving south on I-75 at a high speed when his SUV hit a guardrail in the median, causing it to overturn and ejecting the driver. The southbound lanes were closed for several hours after the fatal crash but were later reopened. The man’s identity has not been released. All content © 2023 WKMG ClickOrlando. All rights reserved.

News Source : Brenda Argueta

