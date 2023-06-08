26-year-old Satyam Rathore falls to death from residential building in Bhopal

Satyam Rathore – focus keyword including victim name. : 26-year-old engineer Satyam Rathore falls to death from sixth floor in Bhopal, police investigate whether suicide or murder.

A man, identified as Satyam Rathore, fell from the sixth floor of a residential building in Bag Sewaniya, Bhopal under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday. The 26-year-old engineer, who was in the city due to the ‘work from home’ policy of his Bengaluru-based company, was found dead near the building by a resident of a multi-storied building located opposite to his house. The police have begun an investigation to determine whether the incident was suicide or murder. Rathore’s kin have identified the body, and the police have assumed custody of it. The SHO of Bag Sewaniya police station, Sanjeev Chouksey, stated that further probe is ongoing to ascertain the cause of Rathore’s fall.

News Source : Staff Reporter

