26-year-old woman found dead in Delhi’s Narela area, accused arrested

Anil Sahu, the accused in the Narela murder case. : 26-year-old woman found dead in Narela; accused arrested

A 26-year-old woman was discovered dead in her rented accommodation in Narela, northwest Delhi. Police officials reported finding the woman’s body on the first floor of the house with blood scattered around. She was identified as a native of Bihar’s Aara who was allegedly in a relationship with the accused. The arrested suspect, Anil Sahu alias Arjun, who resides in Narela’s Swatantrata Nagar, was found to be involved in 10 cases of theft and snatchings registered at Hari Nagar and Rajouri Garden police stations. Arjun suspected that the victim was in touch with someone else and planned to eliminate her, according to the police. After an intensive search, Arjun was nabbed from Narela railway station on Sunday. A murder case was registered against him at Narela police station. The body has been shifted to the mortuary at BJRM hospital, and further investigation is underway.

