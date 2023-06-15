27-year-old Indian woman Tejaswini Kontham stabbed to death in north London, two men arrested for the murder

Tejaswini Kontham : Indian woman Tejaswini Kontham stabbed to death in north London, two men arrested in connection with murder

A 27-year-old Indian woman named Tejaswini Kontham from Hyderabad has been fatally stabbed in north London, and two men in their 20s have been arrested in connection with the murder, according to a statement from Scotland Yard on Wednesday. The victim had been living in London for three years, having completed her MS course there, and had returned to India for a brief period before planning to return to London to work for one more month. She had resigned from her temporary job and was planning to return to India after her marriage was finalised. Another woman, aged 28, was also stabbed in the attack and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The results of a post-mortem examination are expected to confirm the cause of death.

Read Full story : Indian woman stabbed to death in UK /

News Source : Press Trust of India

Female homicide in the UK Violence against Indian women in the UK Murder investigation in the UK Crime against South Asian women in the UK Justice for Indian woman killed in the UK