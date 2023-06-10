27-year-old Liam Johnston dies in trench collapse during sewer repairs in Calgary

Liam Johnston – victim name : 27-year-old Liam Johnston dies in collapsed trench while doing sewer repairs

Liam Johnston, a 27-year-old apprentice plumber, passed away on Thursday while doing sewer repairs in Charleswood, northwest Calgary. He was buried in a collapsed trench, and rescue crews worked for several hours to uncover him. Johnston’s girlfriend, Emily Gofton, described him as a compassionate and kind individual who would do anything for the people he cared about. They had met while working at Mr. Mike’s Plumbing. Gofton shared some of Johnston’s poetry on Facebook and expressed her desire to know the details of how the incident occurred. Johnston had texted her his concerns about the job site a day before. Alberta Occupational Health and Safety, the medical examiner, and the Calgary police are investigating the incident. The Calgary Police Service is also making its victim assistance support team available to those affected by the tragedy.

Read Full story : Man killed on job site in northwest Calgary remembered as kind and compassionate /

News Source : CBC

Workplace safety in Calgary Calgary work-related fatalities Importance of safety regulations in construction Remembering victims of workplace accidents Workplace accident prevention in northwest Calgary