27-year-old man detained for sexual assault of elderly woman on Patmos

Posted on June 10, 2023

On Patmos Island, a 27-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting a 70-year-old woman. The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday when the attacker entered the woman’s home through an unlocked window and used physical force and a small knife to attack her. The suspect, who worked at a nearby hotel complex, was apprehended by the authorities and charged with assault after the victim identified him as the perpetrator. A file photo was included in the article.

News Source : Newsroom

