27-year-old man found dead in Gourock, no suspicious circumstances

The police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old but have ruled out any suspicious circumstances. Emergency services were alerted around 2.30pm and four ambulances, including an emergency response vehicle, rushed to the scene on Shore Street in Gourock. Detectives and forensic officers attended the incident and uniformed officers guarded the close while investigations were carried out. The police have stated that the man was pronounced dead at the scene and that there are ongoing enquiries, but there is no suspicion of foul play.

