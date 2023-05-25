27-year-old man shot dead in Kenmore, Akron

Akron shooting victim : 27-year-old man shot and killed in Kenmore

The shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Kenmore is under investigation by the Akron Police Department and Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. The victim was shot during an altercation at a residence on Kohler Avenue and pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General after being transported by private vehicle. The medical examiner’s office will release an update following identification and autopsy. This is the second homicide in Akron this week, following the death of Darius Hoisten in the 1400 block of S. Main St. on Monday. Two other individuals sustained non life-threatening injuries in the incident on E. Emerling St.

Read Full story : Man dead after Akron shooting on Kohler Avenue Wednesday /

News Source : Anthony Thompson

Akron shooting Kohler Avenue shooting Man dead in Akron shooting Akron homicide on Kohler Avenue Kohler Avenue crime scene in Akron