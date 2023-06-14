27-Year-Old Student Kontham Tejasvini Stabbed to Death in London, Suspect Arrested

Kontham Tejasvini, victim of London stabbing attack. : 27-year-old female student Kontham Tejasvini stabbed to death in London

The main suspect in the murder of Kontham Tejasvini, a 27-year-old female student from Hyderabad studying in London, reportedly lived in the same flat as the victim. Tejasvini and another woman were stabbed in the attack, and while Tejasvini died on the spot, the other woman’s wounds were not life-threatening. The London Metropolitan Police initially took two people, a man and a woman, into custody after the attack but released the woman without further action. The man remains in custody. Reports suggest that a Brazilian occupant in another room in the flat was responsible for the attack. Last month, Aishwarya Thatikonda, a 26-year-old project engineer from Texas, was one of eight people fatally shot and killed by a gunman in a mass shooting at a mall. Thatikonda had graduated from Eastern Michigan University in 2020 and had moved to Texas to work at a contracting firm.

