27-year-old woman murdered outside convenience store in Decatur

“Decatur convenience store murder victim” : Murder of young woman outside convenience store in Decatur, Georgia

A 27-year-old woman was fatally shot as she was leaving a convenience store in Decatur, as per the police. The incident occurred on the 1000 block of Holcombe Road and preliminary investigations suggest that the victim was walking out of the Food Mart when someone fired at her. She was immediately taken to a hospital but couldn’t survive the gunshot wound. The DeKalb County police are still looking into the matter.

News Source : FOX 5 Atlanta

