28-year-old Abby Lutz identified as victim in luxury Mexican resort deaths

An oceanfront villa at the Rancho Pescadero resort in Baja California Sur, Mexico is pictured, where Abby Lutz, a 28-year-old California woman, and John Heathco, 41, were found dead in their shared room earlier this week. The couple, who were romantically involved, initially thought they had food poisoning and sought medical treatment before reportedly feeling better. However, they were later found dead in their room. The cause of death is suspected to be carbon monoxide poisoning due to improper venting at the resort. Lutz’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of her funeral and return her body to the United States. The State Department is monitoring the local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death and is providing consular assistance. Last year, three Americans were also found dead at a Sandals vacation resort in the Bahamas due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

