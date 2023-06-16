28-Year-Old Ray Lewis III, Son of Ray Lewis, Passes Away

Ray Lewis’ Son, Ray Lewis III, Passes Away at the Age of 28

Former NFL linebacker, Ray Lewis, is mourning the loss of his son, Ray Lewis III, who passed away at the age of 28. The tragic news was confirmed by the Coastal Carolina University, where Ray Lewis III played football.

According to reports, Ray Lewis III was found dead in a residential area in South Carolina. The cause of his death is yet to be determined.

Ray Lewis III was a talented football player like his father and played as a running back and kick returner at Coastal Carolina University. He was also a member of the Baltimore Ravens practice squad in 2015 but did not play a regular season game.

Ray Lewis has not yet commented on his son’s passing, but many fans and fellow football players have expressed their condolences and offered their support to the family during this difficult time.

