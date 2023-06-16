28-year-old Ray Lewis III, son of Ray Lewis, passes away.

Ray Lewis III, Son of Ray Lewis, Passes Away at Age 28

Ray Lewis III, the son of former NFL linebacker Ray Lewis, has tragically passed away at the young age of 28. The news was confirmed by the Coastal Carolina University football team, where Lewis III played as a running back.

Lewis III was reportedly found dead on Friday, January 29th in a pond near a South Carolina subdivision. The cause of death has not yet been released.

Lewis III followed in his father’s footsteps and played football throughout his high school and college years. He was a standout player at Lake Mary High School in Florida before committing to Coastal Carolina University in 2012.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the Lewis family during this difficult time.

