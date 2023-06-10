28-year-old shot dead in Qalansawe, police searching for suspect

Qalansawe shooting victim : 28-year-old shot dead in Qalansawe, suspect at large

On Saturday night, a 28-year-old individual was fatally shot in the Arab town of Qalansawe near the West Bank. After being discovered severely injured, MDA paramedics transported the victim to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, where he was declared dead. Authorities are currently in pursuit of the perpetrator responsible for the attack. Please note that this is an ongoing story.

News Source : By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

